Ava, Douglas County Under Winter Weather Watch

By Jason Hoekema

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” on Thursday, Dec. 6, ahead of the arrival of a weather system which will affect residents this weekend.

The watch includes Douglas County and the City of Ava and is effective starting Friday night through late Saturday night.

The NWS states that heavy snow is possible with some mixed precipitation. Accumulations could reach 3 to 6 inches during the passing of the weather system.

The area being looked at is along a line between Neosho, Ava, and Alton in Southern Missouri.

Forecasters want residents to be aware of changing weather conditions and to plan appropriately for slick driving conditions.

A watch means conditions are possible for a winter storm, that residents should prepare for the possibility of the watch becoming a warning.

A warning would indicate the conditions are currently impacting the area in which the warning is issued.

Residents should make preparations and finalize them before the arrival of the weather system.

Residents can access the NWS forecast via weather radio or by visiting www.weather.gov/sgf to view information from the Springfield office.