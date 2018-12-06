Ava Disc Golf Results

Fall League Week 12

Cold, wet weather and brutal winds cut short the final week of the Fall Disc Golf League. In the final standings, Robert Covert took the trophy for the season.

Organizer Mark Tate said competitors are looking forward to a spring league when the days are longer.

For people new to the sport, Tate recommends borrowing a good disc and trying it. If you like the fresh air and the challenge, then make the investment in good discs.

“Never buy a cheap one,” Tate said.

Still, good discs cost $12-$19, and so are still a reasonable investment as sports equipment goes, even if you need three or four of them as Tate recommends.

For information about disc golf and playing it in Ava, call Mark at 417-683-2744.