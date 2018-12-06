Ava Art Guild Workshops and Update

Winter has arrived and the craziness of the Christmas season is in full drive. If you are pulling out your hair with all the gift shopping, wrapping and all that this time of year brings, you need to take a few hours and enjoy the fun of making an embellished jar at the Ava Art Guild.

Grace Ferguson will lead the workshop making embellished jars. She uses Christmas decorations and Epsom salt to make adorable jars which can be used as a gift or candle holder.

The workshop is Saturday, Dec. 8, with social time starting at 1:00 pm. There will be a potluck and everyone is invited to attend. Please bring a dish to share but it is not required, please attend even if you can’t bring something. A business meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. and the workshop begins at 2 p.m.

Workshops are held at the Ava Art Guild Gallery, 303 East Washington Avenue, across from the Douglas County Herald.

Unique Gifts by Local Artists

The Gallery has some great unique handmade gifts. There are cards, knitted items, purses, and much more. Beautiful hand made knives by Terri Hoogandorn, and also cute fall decor owls and pumpkins made by Regina Robertson. Come check it out! The Gallery will close after Dec. 8 for the winter so hurry in.

The Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

As a fundraiser, The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs has donated a one night stay at the hotel. The Guild is hosting a raffle for the stay. The money will go to fix the roof. The roof does not need to be replaced at this time but due to heavy storms there are a few leaks that need repaired. Tickets may be purchased at the Gallery for $1 each, six for $5, or 35 for $20. The drawing will be held during the workshop, so tickets must be purchased on or before De. 8.

For more information, please visit avaartguild.org, avaartguild@yahoo.com call 417-893-9638 or find us on Facebook.