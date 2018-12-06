Ava Art Guild Announces Contest Themes for August 2019 Quilt Show

Contest themes for the 2019 Ava Art Guild Quilt Show are now set. Participants will need to turn in show entries August 12-13. The show will start August 14 and continue through August 24 at the Ava Art Guild building, 303 East Washington Avenue across from the Douglas County Herald building.

Jo Ann Hereford is sponsoring “A Sunday Drive in Douglas County.” She is looking for contest entries to reflect what you would see during a leisurely drive through the county.

Competitive entries could have farm animals and building elements such as barns, fences, fields, farm houses or mills. A quilted item using seasonal fabrics such as the autumn colors seen on a drive up Glade Top road would also meet the contest theme.

Jo Ann will be awarding first and second place cash prizes for both adults and junior entries.

Caryl Posada-Stillings has selected “Holidazzle” for her contest theme. Quilted items should reflect celebrating a holiday such as Christmas, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, or even Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s and Halloween.

Competitive entries should be festive and dazzling. Caryl will be awarding first place cash prizes for both adult and junior entries.

The Piece and Friendship Quilt Guild went with “Where the Wild Things Are” for their contest theme. The groups expects quilted items depicting wildlife, wildflowers and wild habitat. They are awarding first and second place cash prizes for adult entries.

For more information regarding the quilt show, please contact Jo Ann Hereford, (417) 683-2104, or Caryl Posada-Stillings, (417) 893-9638.

