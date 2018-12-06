Arnold Lawson, 95 years, 10 months, and 23 days, of Thornfield, Missouri, passed away on December 1, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family.

Arnold was born January 8, 1923 in Thornfield, Missouri to Hobert and Leta (Barner) Lawson.

Arnold was drafted in January 1943 and served during WWII with the 1881st Aviation Battalion.

Arnold and Geraldine McDaniel were united in marriage on May 29, 1946 in Mtn. Home, AR and to this union four children were born.

Arnold was a hard working man and loving father. He enjoyed working on the farm. He loved spending time with family and friends. He was a jack of all trades, and could do just about anything he put his mind to. Arnold enjoyed watching wrestling on TV.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine, his daughter, Audean Watson, his son, Bob Lawson and his brother, Leonard Lawson.

He is survived by his son, Dennis Lawson, his daughter and husband, Jeanette and Raymond Johnson, 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, son-in-law, Darrell Watson, daughter-in-law, Bulah Lawson, two sisters, Alene Turner and Virginia and Rick Pugh and many, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Services for Arnold were Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, Missouri. Burial was in the Thornfield Cemetery with full military honors by Troy Herd American Legion Post 112. Visitation was Tuesday, December 4, 2018 from 6-7:00 pm at the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor Jimmy Kyle. Memorials may be made to the Thornfield Cemetery, St. Judes Children’s Hospital or Donor’s Choice. Online condolences can be made to clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com