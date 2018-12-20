Arno – Hellen Blakey

I spent half of the day last Monday looking for my Life Line phone. I found it in the car floor. I cut 2 cakes and iced them. Annie Blakey came by last Tuesday morning to get a picture of me and Clarence and she took my news in on her way home.

Violet & George came by on their way home and picked up their Christmas cake. I went to town later and stopped by the radio station before I went to Michelle’s and had my hair cut, got some groceries, and went home.

I started making bread Wednesday morning and then I heard that was the day of Leon Taber’s funeral, so I didn’t get to go.

Kevin stopped and picked up his Christmas cake. Kay stopped and picked up Morgan’s birthday card and bread. Mark came by and got some garbage for his pigs. And I cut up 2 cakes and iced them.

Thursday, Mike came and filled up my tank. Tom Williams and Hellen Blakey went to their O.E.S. meeting in Theodosia. They told us that the school of instruction was set for February 23rd.

When I got home, I emptied my rain gage and it had .9 of an inch. Friday, I had .2” more; Saturday morning I had .8” more in my rain gage.

Friday, I went to town, took Dwayne and Lora Kay Davis their Christmas card and cake, and Lora Kay was there and I gave it to her, got some groceries and then I stopped at Lee and Marsha Aborn’s and gave them their Christmas gift.

James came by and picked up his Christmas cake. Ellis and Michelle came by this afternoon.

Saturday was a busy day, answering the phone and trying to get ready for our Christmas dinner at church.

Bro. Charles’ message came from Luke 2:1-7. His thought “Present”, and next Sunday he will finish the rest of the story.

Our Christmas dinner was wonderful. We had so much food, we took half of it back home.

Before I went home, I stopped by John and Jo’s with their Christmas cake and I gave them some of my chicken and noodles.

Let’s keep praying for our sick folks. My prayers and sympathy go out to Leon Taber’s families and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Let’s keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families, and the ones in training.

I want to wish all my readers a very Merry Christmas, and hope the New Year is better than this year.