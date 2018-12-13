Arno – Hellen Blakey

Last Monday, I went by the bank, the store where I got a phone card and some medicine, post office where I got some stamps, and the drug store for some strips, then I got some groceries.

Last Tuesday, I finally made one carrot cake. I didn’t make it to Imogene Madewell’s funeral Thursday, because I had to go to town and get gas for James and took it to him. When I got home, Tom Williams came over with a Christmas gift.

Nina came by that evening and we went to The Stained Glass Theater where we met Monica, Anette, Rena, Vernal, Ellen, Deloris, Chuck, and Karen. We all went in and saw Christmas House II. It was another good one. It is still showing this week and next.

Friday was a busy day. I grated 2 lbs. of carrots and baked two cakes.

Violet came by and brought me a Christmas card and gift.

Saturday I washed two loads of clothes and dried the white ones. I dried the colored ones Sunday night.

Bro. Charles’ message came from Luke 1:26-29; Matthew 1:18-24 about the birth of Jesus foretold and the birth of Jesus.

After church, I went down to James’ and helped him with Little Adrian. He sure is growing. Lakota was going to pick him up after she quit work.

I left James after 4:30 and he is a good baby sitter.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers., My prayer and sympathy goes out to the Imoene Madewell families and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.