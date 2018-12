Santa Claus rides atop a fire truck through the square during the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Ava, Missouri.

The First Southern Baptist Church float passes through the square during the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Ava, Missouri.

Young girls ride horses through the square during the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Ava, Missouri.