Ambulance District To Host Chamber Luncheon Tuesday

The Ava Ambulance District is the host of the Ava Area Chamber of Commerce noon luncheon meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 12 noon.

The meeting will be held at the EMS facility (ambulance shed) in Ava, which is located at 1412 Prince Street, in Ava.

Mark Alexander, Administrator, Cox Paramedics and Director of Pre-Hospital Services, is the guest speaker for the noontime meeting. Building tours will be available for those interested in viewing the facility.

Archie’s Restaurant is catering the noon meal with club sandwiches, soup, chips and drinks.

The meal is free to all Chamber members.