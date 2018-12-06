AHS Citizens of the Month for November

Hunter Downs and Allyson Roberts are the Ava High School November Students of the Month, and both students were recently recognized for their accomplishments at Archie’s Restaurant, in Ava. Those shown above participating in the special event are, from left to right, Nathan Houk, assistant high school principal; Colton Hall, HomePride Bank; Ava students Hunter Downs and Allyson Roberts; and Linda Little, representing the Kiwanis Club. The Citizens of the Month student recognition is sponsored by HomePride Bank and the Kiwanis Club of Ava.

Selected for the honor of Citizen of the Month, Hunter Downs is a junior at Ava High School where he is involved in National Honor Society, Skills USA, and TrAction. 

After completing high school, Hunter plans to either join the military, become a police officer or operate his own CNC machining business.    

Hunter’s teachers say that he is a terrific young man, with character that is above reproach.  He is also noted for exhibiting a great attitude.  

Hunter is the son of Tony and Donna Downs. 

Allyson Roberts, a sophomore at Ava High School, is the daughter of Airin and Justin Bassett.  

Allyson is a member of National Honor Society, band, student council, FBLA and Trend.  Active in community projects, she helps pack food at the Ozark Food Harvest, and helps with the school Backpack Program.  

Upon completing high school, Allyson plans to attend Washington University to study medicine and become an EMT.   

Allyson’s teachers say she is a very cooperative student, with a delightful attitude. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR