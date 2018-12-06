AHS Citizens of the Month for November

Selected for the honor of Citizen of the Month, Hunter Downs is a junior at Ava High School where he is involved in National Honor Society, Skills USA, and TrAction.

After completing high school, Hunter plans to either join the military, become a police officer or operate his own CNC machining business.

Hunter’s teachers say that he is a terrific young man, with character that is above reproach. He is also noted for exhibiting a great attitude.

Hunter is the son of Tony and Donna Downs.

Allyson Roberts, a sophomore at Ava High School, is the daughter of Airin and Justin Bassett.

Allyson is a member of National Honor Society, band, student council, FBLA and Trend. Active in community projects, she helps pack food at the Ozark Food Harvest, and helps with the school Backpack Program.

Upon completing high school, Allyson plans to attend Washington University to study medicine and become an EMT.

Allyson’s teachers say she is a very cooperative student, with a delightful attitude.