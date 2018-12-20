Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

December 9 – December 15

Abandoned Vehicle – 1

Animal Call – 5

Assault – 1

Agency Assist – 10

Check Building – 18

Check Person – 2

Check Vehicle – 5

Community Event – 1

Community Policing – 3

Disturbances,

Domestic – 1

General – 1

Noise – 1

Found Property – 1

Fraud – 2

Funeral Escort – 4

Harassment – 1

Miscellaneous – 14

Missing Person, Juvenile – 1

Private Property Accident – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 2

Stealing – 3

Traffic Control – 2

Traffic Stop – 35

Warrant – 2

Total Calls – 117

Dec. 9, Ava Police were dispatched to the Walmart after a male subject allegedly walked out with “cartload of items.”

Dec. 10, Ava Police took a report of flowers being stolen from the Ava Cemetery.

Dec. 10, Ava Police assisted a resident with a case of alleged check fraud.

Dec. 11, Ava Police responded to the Pizza Hut after a delivery was allegedly paid-for using counterfeit $20-bills. A warrant was served and an arrest was made one hour later.

Dec. 13, Unknown amount of Marijuana was found at the Ava Walmart.

Dec. 13, Items reported stolen from Cripple Creek Storage Unit.

Dec. 13, Ava PD assisted in power-pole fire on 900-block of Lathrope Ave.