Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson,Chief

Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

December 2 – December 8 

  • Alarm – 1
  • Animal Call – 7
  • Assault – 2
  • Agency Assist – 4
  • Assist Person – 1
  • Check Building – 23
  • Check Person – 3
  • Check Vehicle – 2
  • Check Well-Being – 2
  • C&I Driver – 2
  • Civil – 1
  • Community Event – 1
  • Community Policing – 1
  • Disturbances,
  • Domestic – 1
  • General – 2
  • Noise – 1
  • Follow Up – 1
  • Funeral Escort – 4
  • Harassment – 1
  • Juvenile Situation -1
  • Left w/o Paying – 1
  • Miscellaneous – 12
  • Prowler – 1
  • Sex Offense (Except Rape) – 1
  • Stalled Vehicle – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 44
  • Warrant – 1

Total Calls – 121

On Dec. 2, Ava Police were dispatched to the South Casey’s for a report of a driver leaving w/o paying for fuel. 

On Dec. 2, Ava Police were dispatched to a report of assault w/ a weapon.

On Dec. 3, Ava Police responded to a reported assault. 

On Dec. 3, Ava Police were called to assist the DCSO with a verbal altercation at the city square.

On Dec. 5, Ava Police were notified by an outside agency of a sexual offense involving a minor which occurred in Ava. 

On Dec. 5, Ava Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and alleged assault.

On Dec. 6, Ava Police served an arrest warrant.

On Dec. 7, Ava Police responded to a report of a Prowler near the Fairgrounds. 

