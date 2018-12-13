Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson,Chief

Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

December 2 – December 8

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 7

Assault – 2

Agency Assist – 4

Assist Person – 1

Check Building – 23

Check Person – 3

Check Vehicle – 2

Check Well-Being – 2

C&I Driver – 2

Civil – 1

Community Event – 1

Community Policing – 1

Disturbances,

Domestic – 1

General – 2

Noise – 1

Follow Up – 1

Funeral Escort – 4

Harassment – 1

Juvenile Situation -1

Left w/o Paying – 1

Miscellaneous – 12

Prowler – 1

Sex Offense (Except Rape) – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Traffic Stop – 44

Warrant – 1

Total Calls – 121

On Dec. 2, Ava Police were dispatched to the South Casey’s for a report of a driver leaving w/o paying for fuel.

On Dec. 2, Ava Police were dispatched to a report of assault w/ a weapon.

On Dec. 3, Ava Police responded to a reported assault.

On Dec. 3, Ava Police were called to assist the DCSO with a verbal altercation at the city square.

On Dec. 5, Ava Police were notified by an outside agency of a sexual offense involving a minor which occurred in Ava.

On Dec. 5, Ava Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and alleged assault.

On Dec. 6, Ava Police served an arrest warrant.

On Dec. 7, Ava Police responded to a report of a Prowler near the Fairgrounds.