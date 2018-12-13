Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson,Chief
Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
December 2 – December 8
- Alarm – 1
- Animal Call – 7
- Assault – 2
- Agency Assist – 4
- Assist Person – 1
- Check Building – 23
- Check Person – 3
- Check Vehicle – 2
- Check Well-Being – 2
- C&I Driver – 2
- Civil – 1
- Community Event – 1
- Community Policing – 1
- Disturbances,
- Domestic – 1
- General – 2
- Noise – 1
- Follow Up – 1
- Funeral Escort – 4
- Harassment – 1
- Juvenile Situation -1
- Left w/o Paying – 1
- Miscellaneous – 12
- Prowler – 1
- Sex Offense (Except Rape) – 1
- Stalled Vehicle – 1
- Traffic Stop – 44
- Warrant – 1
Total Calls – 121
On Dec. 2, Ava Police were dispatched to the South Casey’s for a report of a driver leaving w/o paying for fuel.
On Dec. 2, Ava Police were dispatched to a report of assault w/ a weapon.
On Dec. 3, Ava Police responded to a reported assault.
On Dec. 3, Ava Police were called to assist the DCSO with a verbal altercation at the city square.
On Dec. 5, Ava Police were notified by an outside agency of a sexual offense involving a minor which occurred in Ava.
On Dec. 5, Ava Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and alleged assault.
On Dec. 6, Ava Police served an arrest warrant.
On Dec. 7, Ava Police responded to a report of a Prowler near the Fairgrounds.