Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900–Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

November 25 – December 1

Alarm – 2

Animal Call – 3

Agency Assist – 10

Check Building – 16

Check Person – 1

Check Vehicle – 2

Check Well-Being – 1

C&I Driver – 1

Civil – 1

Community Policing – 3

Disturbances,

General – 1

Drugs – 1

Funeral Escort – 1

Harassment – 1

Left w/o Paying – 3

Stealing – 1

Miscellaneous – 11

Paper Service – 1

Prisoner Transport – 1

Stealing – 2

Traffic Stop – 24

Warrant – 2

Total Calls – 88

Ava Police were dispatched on Nov. 26, to the Signal Convenience Store for a report of an individual leaving without paying for fuel.

On Nov. 28, an officer was dispatched to the Dollar General for a report of stolen items.

On Nov. 29, an officer responded to the north Casey’s in response to an individual in DCSO custody with charges for alleged possession of drugs from the City of Ava.

On Dec. 1, Ava police responded to several weather-related calls reporting power outages, downed lines and fallen trees.