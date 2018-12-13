Brandi Stanifer, left, representative for Great Southern Bank, honored the academic students of the month during the Chamber luncheon held on Tuesday, Dec. 11. The students chosen for the December honor are Jasmine Nelson and Gavin Goss, above center, both seniors at Ava High School. Principal Teresa Nash, far right, introduced the students and acknowledged their accomplishments.

Ava High School Academic Students of the Month for December were recognized Tuesday during the noontime meeting of the Ava Chamber of Commerce. Gavin Goss, the son of Mitchell and Sarah Goss, and Jasmine Nelson, daughter of Kellie and Gary Nelson, were honored with the recognition.

Gavin is active in National Honor Society, Leadership, Band as a percussion section leader, choir, Pep Club, Pep Band, jazz band, SCA Band, District Band, Cross Country, and Tri-M Music Honor Society where he serves as vice president.

Gavin has worked as a lifeguard at the Ava Water Park for two summers, and now works as a dietary aide at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center.

He will graduate from high school with four college credit, and after high school, Gavin is looking to attend Missouri State University where he can study electronic arts, with an emphasis in audio studies.

Jasmine is active in Key Club, Tri-M Music Honor Society; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Anchor Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, band, art club and drama club.

Jasmine is on course to graduate from high school with nine college credit hours. After high school, she plans on attending Missouri State University where she wants to major in theater education and minor in public speaking. Jasmine plans to become a member of the Missouri State Marching Band.

Both students were recognized by Great Southern Bank who sponsors the student recognition each month.