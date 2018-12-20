Damaged Goods

Steel cables hang from the damaged Ava Drug store sign Monday, Dec. 17 near the downtown square. Ava Police responded to the site Dec. 15, after a delivery truck struck the sign. The fire department has set up cones and caution tape to alert the public of the potential overhead hazard until it is repaired.

