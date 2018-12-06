2018 Ozark Ink Tattoo Toy Run

Gerry Beckerman, owner of Ozark Ink Tattoo in Ava, recently organized another successful toy run to benefit the Wright County Children’s Home (WCCH), in Norwood. Proceeds from the event were used to purchase a large commercial refrigerator for the facility, as well as toys, socks, and underwear for youths residing in the home. Contributions were also received from local businesses, including Archie’s Restaurant, Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association, Jernigan’s Quilts, Longdollar Furniture, Stewart’s Auto & Tire, and L&B signs, as well as additional private donations. WCCH is a non-profit 501(c)3 charitable organization which provides emergency shelter and care for children who are not able to be at home due to abuse, neglect or other situations. The facility serves many children from Douglas County. This was the fourth annual toy run sponsored by Ozark Ink Tattoo, with 28 motorcyclists and 41 people participating this year.