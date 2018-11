Addison Phillips, age 8, took her first buck during the 2018 youth season in Douglas County while hunting with her parents. The buck had seven points.

Halle Watson, age 10, took her first buck during the 2018 youth season in Douglas County. The buck had six points.

Jaxtin Prock, age 6, hunting with his step dad, Willie Osburn shot this deer the first morning of youth season.