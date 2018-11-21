A light layer of snow filtered through Ava and parts of Douglas County during the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 15. Areas around Ava received heavier accumulations of snow with Gainesville and Mountain Grove reporting two inches, and according to reports, over three inches fell near the Douglas and Howell County. To the dismay of many students, the wintry mix did not cancel classes at Ava R-I Schools.
Home General Interest Winter Snowfall Makes Early Appearance
Ava, Missouri
clear sky
41.5 ° F
44.6 °
39.9 °
52 %
1.2mph
1 %
Thu
56 °
Fri
46 °
Sat
59 °
Sun
52 °
Mon
34 °
Jenkins Leads Tuesday Night Bunco
(AVA, Mo) – Darlene Heath was hostess for Tuesday Night Bunco, with Lucille Jenkins, first, Sharon Jenkins, second, Rita Flemming, door prize and the...