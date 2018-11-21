Winter Snowfall Makes Early Appearance

A light layer of snow filtered through Ava and parts of Douglas County during the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 15.  Areas around Ava received heavier accumulations of snow with Gainesville and Mountain Grove reporting two inches, and according to reports, over three inches fell near the Douglas and Howell County.  To the dismay of many students, the wintry mix did not cancel classes at Ava R-I Schools. 

