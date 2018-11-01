Wasola – Theta Nokes

Praise God, my sister Christine Clayton came through her brain operation Monday fine. I am thankful for friends & family that pray for her. She still needs prayers. She is still recovering. Over the weekend my brother Orville Clayton & his son Gregory Minder (Peewee) from Illinois visited the area. Orville came down for his 1970 class reunion.

It has been nice pretty fall weather. The trees are pretty now. We had nice rain Thursday.

Can criticism make you harsh and cruel? Beware of the feelings of the other person.

Have a safe week.