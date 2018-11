Wanda Trice, 92, departed this life November 4, 2018 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center, Ava, MO. She began this life August 15, 1926 in Columbia, Missouri.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 2:00 in the Mt. Zion Church of God (Holiness). Burial followed in the Mt Zion Cemetery

Arrangements were under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home.