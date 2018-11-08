VFW Post 5993 To Host Special Event To Honor Veterans On Sunday Nov. 11

Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Russel T. Scott Post 5993 of Ava will host a special event Sunday, Nov. 11, acknowledging the 100th anniversary of the Armistice that ended World War I. The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post, which is located near City Hall.

The VFW recognition is set to follow Veterans Day activities at the Ava Cemetery which begin at 2:00 p.m.

At 3:00 p.m., Russel T. Scott Post will present a short Veterans Day program, while also commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI. A display of local World War I artifacts and veteran belongings will also be available for viewing.

Concluding the ceremony, the VFW Auxiliary will serve ice cream and snacks, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., and for those who are interested, a VFW Post 5993 Veterans Service Officer will be available to answer questions and provide information about veterans benefits.