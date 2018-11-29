VFW Post 5993 Gun Raffle Winners

The VFW recently sponsored a gun raffle, and last week, the two winners were announced by the Post. Winner of the .308 Savage rifle is Paul Frampton, Hollister, Mo., and the new owner of the .38 Special Rock Island revolver is Jerry Garrison, of Ava, Mo. Participants shown above are, from l to r, VFW Post 5993 Commander Scott Huffman, Jerry Garrison, winner of the pistol; Dan Burton, Burton’s Key and Gun; Paul Frampton, winner of the rifle; and Gene Clark, VRW Post 5993 Post Recruiter.