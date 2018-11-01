Veterans, Service Workers Appreciation Lunch and Auction Saturday Nov. 10

The Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association is hosting a free cookout and luncheon to celebrate veterans and service workers for their dedication to the public and country.

The cookout event will follow the dedication of the Veterans Memorial at the Ava City Park on Saturday, Nov. 10. The dedication ceremony will being at 10:00 a.m. and is open to the public.

The cookout is slated to start at 10:30 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

Menu items served will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs and chili dogs, sodas, water, coffee, and ice cream for dessert. The meal is free.

The Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association will also be auctioning the 2018 Can-Am, $17,000 side by side RTV to help pay for expenses incurred in bring the Wall That Heals to Ava. The RTV is new and has never been licensed.

The public is welcome to bring items for the auction, and there will be no consignment fees or charges. The opportunity is free of charge.