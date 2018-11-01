Updates From the Ava Police Department October 2018

By Police Chief Reggie Johnson

On October 5, 2018 Officer Kodie Johnson took a report of a stolen motor vehicle at Maple Lane Lot 1. Stolen was a 1996 Chevy Lumina.

On October 6, 2018 Officer K. Johnson saw the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop the said vehicle. The stolen car continued west on Springfield Road and turned north on MO 5 Hwy. Officer Johnson, Officer Struble and Cpl. Butterworth pursued the vehicle along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The stolen vehicle rammed a city patrol unit three times, and the pursuit ended in Wright County, off Ipock Road.

The suspect Clayton Young, age 23, Ava, Mo. was taken into custody. Young had a capias warrant out of Douglas County for his arrest for Tampering with Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree Class C Felony.

Young has also been charged with Tampering with Motor Vehicle 1st Degree, Property Damage 1st Degree, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer 2nd Degree, and Resisting Arrest.

Young, who is being held in the Douglas County Jail, also faces charges in Wright County on this incident.

–––

On October 11, 2018 Sgt. David Overcast was dispatched to the 2000 block of Oak Ridge Drive for a dispute. A female subject armed, brandished a firearm and threatened a neighbor. The suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect Doris Chunn was charged with Unlawful Use of Weapon – Subsection 4 – Exhibiting Class E Felony with a $15,000 10% cash or surety.

Ms. Chunn posted bond.

–––

On October 23, 2018 Officer Kodie Johnson took a report of a rape. This incident is still under investigation.

–––

On October 25, 2018 Sgt. David Overcast took a report of a stolen motor vehicle fro the Life Church parking lot in Ava Missouri.

On October 26, 2018 Sheriff Degase recovered the stolen vehicle on County Road 432, in Douglas County.

On October 29, 2018 Sgt. Overcast made an arrest on the suspects of the stolen vehicle.

The suspects Jacob Wolford, of Ava, was charged with Tampering with Motor Vehicle 1st Degree and Stealing – Motor Vehicle, both Class D Felony, Bond set at $15,000 cash only. Chance Andresen was also charged with Tampering with Motor Vehicle 1st Degree.

Both are still being held in the Douglas County Jail.

Wolford was also charged in August this year with Tampering With Motor Vehicle and plead guilty and was on supervised probation in that case.

–––

I appreciate my officers and office staff for their hard work in these cases, working together makes things easier.

I also appreciate the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sheriff Degase and his staff for assisting in these cases.

Chief Reggie Johnson

Ava Police Department