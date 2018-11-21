Truman State University Launches Automatic Admission and a New Housing Scholarship Opportunity 

KIRKSVILLE — Truman State University is greatly streamlining the application process for high school students with a successful academic record and providing a new housing scholarship opportunity for engaged, service-oriented students.

Any student eligible for the University’s TruMerit scholarship – determined by a combination of ACT/SAT score and GPA – or with at least a 27 ACT/1260 SAT and 2.5 GPA, is automatically admitted to the University with only an application, transcript and verified test score required. To be considered for competitive scholarships in addition to the automatic TruMerit scholarship, an activities list and essay are strongly recommended. For students who do not qualify for automatic admission, a holistic review of all application materials will be conducted to gain a more complete understanding of a student’s skills and talents.

Additionally, Truman is introducing its new Live, Learn, Lead Scholarship. This competitive award is designed to enhance the University’s vibrant community of learners by supporting engaged, service-oriented students to live on campus. The scholarship provides $1,500 toward housing expenses and will be renewable for up to four years.

“Truman is a special place that provides innumerable opportunities and great post-graduation success,” said University President Dr. Susan L. Thomas. “Through these new initiatives, we look forward to welcoming successful, involved, new students who will make us even better.”

Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. Truman is the highest rated Missouri public school to be included in the 2018 Best College Values ranking compiled by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance. U.S. News & World Report has named Truman the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 22 consecutive years, and Washington Monthly recognized Truman as the No. 7 master’s university in the nation.

To access the TruMerit scholarship eligibility chart, visit truman.edu/scholarships. For more information about enrolling at Truman, contact the Office of Admission at (660) 785-4114 or admissions@truman.edu.