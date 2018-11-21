Troy Lakey, 76 years, 8 months, and 5 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on November 16, 2018 at Heart of the Ozarks in Ava, Missouri.

Troy was born March 5, 1942 in Douglas County, Missouri to Lloyd and Mabel (Loftin)Lakey.

He loved fishing and gardening. Troy also enjoyed cooking and canning.

Troy was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lyle Lakey.

Troy is survived by six step-children, Brenda, Bobby, Sharon, Carmen, Terry and Tyler Brown, four siblings, Mary Ann Wheeler, Kenneth Lakey, Brenda Potter and Burney Lakey and a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation services are being provided by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO.