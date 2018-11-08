Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

All Saints Day. November 4, 2018.

Of all three years of the lectionary cycle, this year’s All Saints readings have the most tears. Isaiah and Revelation look forward to the day when God will wipe away all tears. In John’s gospel, Jesus weeps along with Mary and all the gathered mourners before he demonstrates his power over death. On All Saints Day we celebrate the victory won for all the faithful dead, but we grieve for our beloved dead as well, knowing that God honors our tears. We bring our grief to the table and find there a foretaste of Isaiah’s feast to come.

Preparation for Worship

Holy God, on this All Saints’ Sunday I thank you for my good memories of loved ones who lived in faith and died in your arms.

Saints of God, welcome to worship! Today we remember those who have died in the faith, and we let God nourish us for our life of discipleship.

Have you brought in your SHOEBOX? They should be in TODAY!

Nancy Smith will be leading a class on journal cover making on Wednesday, at 9:30 am. Bring a friend and come on along for a fun morning.

It was good to see Hulda Tipton and Debbie and Richard in church this morning.

9:30 AM Sunday – Sunday School & Confirmation

10:45 AM Sunday – Worship w/communion

12:00 PM Sunday – Council meeting

Nov. 4 Lector: Nels Christenson

Next Sunday’s Lector: Walt Wittorff

Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava

Industrial Rd and Hyway 5

Pastor Wayne Strohschein

417-683-5611