Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

Reformation Sunday, October 28, 2018

On this day we celebrate the heart of our faith: the gospel of Christ — the good news — that makes us free! We pray that the Holy Spirit would continue to unite the church today in its proclamation and witness to the world. In the waters of baptism we are made one body; we pray for the day that all Christians will also be one at the Lord’s table.

Preparation for Worship

“Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!” (Mark 10:47). As Bartimaeus begged you for healing and regained his sight, Jesus, I pray for spiritual vision to recognize and follow you.

“Glorify the Lord with me; let us exalt his name together” (Psalm 34:3, NIV). Welcome to worship.

We welcome and invite to our Lord’s Table all those baptized persons who truly believe that Christ is present in these elements of bread and wine. We offer both the small cup and the chalice. If you prefer the chalice, please refuse the small cup.

Did you wear RED today?

Have you brought in your SHOEBOX? Diana Batcheller wants them in by November 4.

Nancy Smith will be leading a class on journal cover making on Wednesday, November 7th at 9:30 am. Bring a friend and come on along for a fun morning.

9:30 AM Sun. – Sunday School & Confirmation

10:45 AM Sun. – Worship

12:00 PM Sun. – Potluck

Oct. 28 Lector: Eric Wittorff

Next Sunday’s Lector: Nels Christenson

