Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

November 25, 2018. Christ the King, Last Sunday after Pentecost

Even after Israel had experienced the vagaries of Kings, they still longed for a true king to set things right. He would have the king’s title of The Anointed One (Messiah); he would be like the one like a human being”(Son of Man) given dominion in Daniel’s vision. Jesus is given these titles, even though he is nothing like an earthly king. His authority comes from the truth to which he bears witness, and those who recognize the truth voluntarily listen to him. We look forward to the day he is given dominion, knowing his victory will be the nonviolent victory of love.

Preparation for Worship

What a blessing that in Christ we can approach God’s throne in confidence and find grace.

Welcome! Together, let us worship Christ our King, who is “robed in majesty” (Psalm 93:1).

We welcome and invite to our Lord’s Table all those baptized persons who truly believe that Christ is present in these elements of bread and wine. We offer both the small cup and the common cup. If you prefer the common cup, please refuse the small cup.

Wednesday Trinity and the Anglican Church will be sharing a day of ringing the bells for the Salvation Army. Remember that 80 to 85% of monies collected will be given out in Douglas County.

9:30 AM Wed. – Bell ringing

9:30 AM Sun. – Bible Study/Sunday school

10:45 AM Sun. – Worship

12:00 PM Sun. – Potluck

Nov. 25 lector: Ed Wittorff

Next Sunday’s lector: Nancy Smith

Visit us on Facebook Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava

Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava, Pastor Wayne Strohschein. Located at Industrial Parkway and Hwy. 5, 417-683-5611.