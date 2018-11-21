Trinity Lutheran -Richard Sturgeon

November 18, 2018.

26th Sunday after Pentecost

November begins with All Saints Day and ends in or near Advent, when we anticipate Christ’s coming again. So the readings today tell of the final resurrection and end time. In the turmoil of hope, fear, and disbelief that these predictions provoke in us, Hebrews sounds a note of confident trust. Christ makes a way for us where there is no way, and we walk it confidently, our hearts and bodies washed in baptismal water, trusting the one who has promised. The more we see the last day approaching, the more important it is to meet together to provoke one another to love.

Preparation for Worship

Days grow shorter, but God’s love never decreases. Nights lengthen, but God’s light outshines all the world’s darkness.

The psalmist urges us: “make a joyful noise to the LORD! … Come into his presence with singing!” (Psalm 100:1-2, ESV).

Happy Birthday tomorrow to Darrell Kochis and Eric Wittorff and to Brandtley Brooke, born on November 21st.

Ladies’ will place their Thanks offering boxes on the altar during the offering today.

Naomi Circle will meet at 9:30 am on Wednesday for a craft day.

9:30 AM Wed. – Ladies’ workday

9:30 AM Sun. – Sunday School

10:45 AM Sun. – Worship / communion

Nov. 18th lector: Dave Niemi

Next Sunday’s lector: Ed Wittorff

Pastor Wayne Shrohschien Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava, Hwy. 5 and Industrial Parkway, 417-683-5611.