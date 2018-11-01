Tickets for Drury’s Annual Christmas Vespers Available Starting Nov. 14

Tickets are free, but limited to four tickets per order.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., October 29, 2018 — Fans of Christmas traditions take note: tickets for Drury’s annual Christmas Vespers choral concert will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 14. Due to high demand in recent years, there will again be two Vespers performances this year at 3 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 9 in Stone Chapel.

Tickets will be available via the Drury website at www.drury.edu/music. Tickets are free of charge; however, there is a limit of four tickets per order. Tickets must be ordered online and cannot be reserved by phone. Performances tend to fill quickly, so please order tickets early. Guests will be able to pick up their tickets at Stone Chapel one hour prior to the performance. In-town guests are encouraged to attend the 7 p.m. performance, and out-of-town guests, such as parents of Drury students, are encouraged to attend the 3 p.m. performance.

For those unable to attend in person, a live video stream of the 3 p.m. performance will be available online at www.drury.edu/music and www.facebook.com/druryuniversity.

Vespers is based on the traditional lessons and carols service and will include classic carols such as “Silent Night” and “O, Come All Ye Faithful,” as well as more contemporary choral works. The Vespers celebration has been a tradition at Drury for more than 60 years.

For more information regarding the event, please call the Drury Music Department at (417) 873-7296.