Texas County Man Receives Volunteer Hunter Education Instructor Award

MDC recognizes Michael Kane’s long-standing volunteer service to the region.

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) awards Michael Kane of Texas County with the Volunteer Hunter Education Instructor of the Year Award for the Ozark Region. At 80 years old, Kane continues to be an active outdoorsman with lots of knowledge to share.

Kane lives in Eunice and has served as a hunter education instructor since his initial certification in 2004. Kane is a veteran and retired police officer, who now works as a concealed carry instructor.

“Michael is an extremely reliable hunter education instructor who’s dedicated many years of service to MDC, teaching hunters how to be safe throughout a hunt,” said Travis Mills, a MDC outdoor skills specialist.

Mills said Kane demonstrates great care for the community and actively recruits new hunters to the sport. He works to produce safe, knowledgeable hunters.

“We appreciate him immensely,” Mills said.

For more information about MDC’s hunter education program, including how to volunteer, go online to www.mdc.mo.gov/huntereducation.