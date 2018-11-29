Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

My goodness, it’s winter already! Turkey time has come and gone, with Tom Turkey’s https://douglascountyherald.com/wp-admin/post-new.phpsupreme sacrifice and all the extras.

There were 14 here for Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday. They all had family gatherings in their own homes on Thursday. We missed other family members who couldn’t be here, but we’ll hope we can all be together for Christmas.

I have always enjoyed signing my greeting cards and receiving cards from friends. The postal service gets in gear, full force, this time of year! This year I will probably send half as many cards as I used to, as many friends are no longer with us. My cousin, Wade Crawford, passed away in Ramona, California–the last one of that family. His brother, Willis (“Budger”) died several years ago in Oklahoma. Their father was Lue Crawford, who was a son of my Uncle Wes, who was a brother of my father, George Crawford.

A pioneer family of Marshfield, formerly of Tennessee, Wes and Lue’s parents, my grandparents, were John and Mary Crawford, who are buried in the Gainesville Cemetery. They homesteaded in the Mammoth area. Thinking of family members at holiday time brings them to mind.

Are there candy makers in our area? I’m not one of them, but I certainly remember Bobbie Grisham’s mother, Alaska, as one of the best peanut brittle makers. She made many batches of it and sold them, in plastic bags, at Ford’s Market. These days, my niece, Jackie Hoff, makes excellent peanut brittle.

I’m enjoying the cookies with black walnuts and raisins that my daughter Kris made during the holidays. Kris is a home health nurse and now is recuperating from a case of the flu herself. She hasn’t been coming to visit me lately for fear I will catch it.

I’m still covered up with leaves. They blow east one day, and the next they blow back west. Seeing them, I remember my days as a student at Lilly Ridge School, when I would make big piles of leaves under the big oak trees during recess and jump in them.

I hated to miss the Ministerial Alliance Thanksgiving service at Lilly Ridge.

My grandson Allen suffered a head and neck injury Saturday. He was here for dinner, and then he went to cut wood, and a tree limb hit him while he was cutting, causing a painful injury. His mom took him to the hospital, and he’s still recuperating at home.

My great-grandson, Keith Davis. had a Nov. 22 birthday and now is a big 39 years old. He keeps busy – here today and gone tomorrow on his jobs.

My memories go back to the time I found a 25-pound turkey in the middle of the highway at 10 p.m. when I was coming home from a Tupperware party. It was a struggle getting him into my car. Though he was quiet at first – stunned or in shock maybe – when I picked him up by the feet he put up quite a fight as I loaded him in the back of the station wagon.

I left him in the vehicle through the night and then, the next morning, engaged the services of my husband, Eldon. When I told him I needed help with my turkey, he said, “What turkey?’ Surprised him, I sure did. It was fortunate I had a large oven for that 25-pound turkey. It took a lot of stuffing and a lot of cornbread dressing to go with the turkey and feed the large family. Those were more of the good old days!

One of the things in God’s plan was the tiny hummingbird, which has 200-300 wing-beats per second and can fly upside-down, sideways and backward, transferring pollen from flower to flower and adding to flowers’ reproduction while gathering nectar. I read that in a bird book. They are fascinating little creatures. I’ve now put my hummingbird feeders away for the winter, and I’m already looking forward to the little birds’ return in the spring.

Zanoni correspondent Colene Rose and I met at the beauty shop last week and got to visit a little bit. She is Floyd Pitcock’s daughter and was related to my late husband, Eldon Pitcock.

Best wishes to my friend Marsha Lion as she recovers from knee-replacement surgery. When I get to go to church, she’s the Sunday school teacher. I miss that class so much now that I’m unable to go regularly.

I certainly enjoyed my cousin Sid Pierce’s piece in last week’s Ozark County Times about his years working with Roy Clark, who was a kind and humble man. We need more people like him.