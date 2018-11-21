Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

Right out of summer into winter! I’m still covered up with leaves. Cold temps are not welcome, but I guess we’re more lucky here than others in colder places.

I’m having trouble adjusting to older age. As my steps have slowed to a low level, I wonder, “What happened?!”

I read where locusts were an epidemic in 1958. When do you suppose they will arrive again? I’ve heard they go by cycles. In my growing up years, I remember when we found their shells by the dozens in our upstairs rooms. I guess they came in through the attic.

What pretty pictures, along with a letter, I received recently from my friend Elda Edwards in Theodosia. I wish I had some of her energy and ambition, as it would make me a much more interesting person!

My daughter, Kris, and her daughter-in-law, McKayla, shopped in Springfield on Wednesday.

J.C. and Bonnie Taylor in West Plains have our prayers. It’s hard to grow old gracefully when you have health problems. Hopefully, the flu epidemic will go away.

Best wishes to our mailman as he has been suffering with a cold. Last week he said, “I’m sick as a dog.” His parent were driving his route the next few days, but then he was back. Glad to know he survived!

For those wanting a good winter dish, try making some cornmeal mush. It’s a treat.

I use white cornmeal and add two eggs, some baking powder, a little salt and a spoonful of sugar. Then mix in hot water. Spread it about 2 inches thick in a pan and leave it in the refrigerator overnight until it hardens. Then slice and fry it in bacon grease. If you have it once you’ll be having it again!

Hello to my new friend, Almeda Hodges, in Shawnee, Kansas, who sent me a card back in the summer that she had made herself. It was special because she is an artist. She reads my column in the Douglas County Herald.

I read somewhere that a record that hasn’t been duplicated is a black oak tree that was 100 years old when chopped down, making 12 ricks of wood. Regular stovewood averages 20 to 22 inches in length, and this tree made 12 ricks of wood. Remarkable!

An old-timer, Roy Clark, is missed since he passed away Nov. 13. I saw him on TV just a few days before he passed away. It might have been recorded.

I’m expecting family members on Saturday after Thanksgiving. They’re coming after the actual holiday so they can have Thanksgiving in their own homes. Kris has already got a nice turkey in my refrigerator, ready to be cooked in my oven. Seeing it thawing in the refrigerator, I’m reminded of the time a family member put a turkey over the heater vent to thaw over a day and a night. It was a disaster! They had to throw the whole thing out, and oh, how it smelled up the house.

One special day for me was when Glen and I spent the Thanksgiving holiday together at a restaurant in Arkansas. It was a day I’ll always remember. I didn’t have to cook, and we got away, just ourselves. We hadn’t been married too long, and it seems so special to celebrate Thanksgiving that way.

Happy birthday to my neighbor, Joe Corbin, who celebrated on Nov. 7. Also happy October anniversary to Eric and Jamie King. Janice Hogan had a Nov. 11 birthday, and Shirley Sisney’s is Nov. 27. Best wishes and better health to June Hicks, who celebrated her birthday Nov. 2nd.

We hope to have more news next week, after the holiday. Meanwhile, we wish everyone who reads these items a very Happy Thanksgiving.