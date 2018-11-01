Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

Fall is in the air, and where did summer go? Leaves are falling, leaving some trees bare until spring.

Those having walnut trees are busy picking up walnuts at $15 per 100 pounds. I sold many, in my time, for $3 per hundred.

In early times, our hands were stained from hulling the walnuts. Later, I took them to the huller. But in those early days, people had to hull them themselves. Then we cracked them and picked out the kernels inside. I had a rock with a recessed place to hold the nut and then I’d crack the walnut with a hammer.

My reward many years ago was a Singer sewing machine that my mother, Jennie Ebrite Crawford, bought with $65 that she saved from selling her walnut kernels. My father had helped her with the hulling and cracking, and they had a busy winter. They would sit by the fire and pick out the kernels. No television. That was their “entertainment.” And we all enjoyed the cookies and cakes made from the walnuts she kept for our own use.

Time flies when we get older. But when one is a teenager, it seems to take forever to be old enough for driving privileges, doesn’t it? I started driving our Model A touring car at 14 years of age, taking our neighbor ladies to Sunday school. Before that, Daddy and I had a Chevrolet coupe. I’m sure my two sisters had rather I had waited a few years to start driving, but no tests were given back then, so chances were taken. I did get my license when it was required. Cecil Wilbanks was the driving examiner. I’m glad parallel parking wasn’t required back then!

I recently read an article with the comment that it would be hard to convince a Bantam rooster that his crowing doesn’t have much to do with the sun rising each morning!

In the 1940s, when Norfork Dam was built, Averille and Nova Pleasant had the former Upton Store at Tecumseh. Also Clyde Williams, the owner of a shoe store in West Plains, purchased property for his daughter Mona Chandler and her husband Tom there. They had a restaurant along with a row of cabins, employing local help. They employed my husband Eldon Pitcock as a fishing guide when Norfork Lake was new. The restaurant became popular for Gail Crawford’s fried pies that attracted customers came from far and wide.

I enjoyed my time working for the Chandlers and soon was doing Clyde Williams’ shirts and other special ironing, using a mangle for the first time. I would put the shirts over the end of the mangle and iron the sleeves, and then all I had to do was touch up the collar. Yes, those were the good old days. In addition to my work for the Chandlers, I had my home to care for, as well as my milk cows, chickens, garden and so forth. I kept busy!

November brings memories of my second husband Glenn’s and my Nov. 11, 1971, wedding at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Hoerman on their brand-new red carpet. Dr. Hoerman said, “We will give you a red carpet wedding” – and they did! Brother Wiley McGhee officiated. His wife Pansy and my daughter Kris were present also.

Happy birthday to Keith Davis on Nov. 22. I have good memories of welcoming our new great-grandson 37 years ago. He and his daughter Jaycee keep in close contact with each other. She is a teenager in school at Lebanon.

Thanks to daughter Kris for filling my bird feeders.

In years past, in my gardening days, I grew a row of sunflowers and planted my favorite climbing green beans, the cut-shorts, to climb them.

Dave and Karen Davis will celebrate their 59th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. It’s also my grandson Marlyn Eldon “Marty” Pitcock Jr.’s birthday.

I like these facts, which were interesting to me when I read them recently: credentials on a wall do not make you a decent human being. A smile is a sign of joy, a hug is a sign of love, and a laugh is a sign of happiness.

Also copied from a publication I read is this gardening advice:

Plant squash to squash gossip, grumbling and indifference.

Plant lettuce to be kind, faithful and obedient.

Plant turnips to turn up for services and help each other.

Take thyme for God and prayer.

Plant peas for peace of mind, heart and soul.