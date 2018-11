MoDOT crews are presently replacing deteriorating drain pipes in various locations underneath Route W at Brownbranch. The project started on Tuesday, Nov. 27, and will continue through Friday, Nov. 30.

The road will be open during evenings and overnight hours.

Locations where crews are set up working will be closed. Drivers can get to entrances on either side of the closing, but will not be allowed to drive through the work zone.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes during the work.