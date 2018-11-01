Sweden – Linda Johnson

“Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, And sorry I could not travel both…” It’s the beginning of a poem by Robert Frost published in 1916. It’s the dilemma all of us face. Looking down the road and wanting to see the end of it before taking that first step. Life is fleeting, well we know it, the wood once vibrant with life and green is now yellowing. The beating heart, the soft voice in the ear, almost a whisper calls “Follow me.” (John 1:43)

“Count the cost..” the voice says. It’s not possible to cling to the desires of life and follow the Master down the road. Thousands thronged Jesus in those early days of his preaching and teaching. He knew that many loved the gifts (healing, miracles) he had to offer, but weren’t prepared to follow in his footsteps. They would stick around for whatever they could get but vanish when the going gets tough.

Jesus said to the twelve, “Will you go away too?” Peter replied, “Where will we go? You have the words of eternal life.” (John 6: 67-68). Peter was right to put his faith in Jesus. When Jesus came to the ship at 3 o’clock in the morning and answered Peter’s request and said, “Come”, up jumped Peter into the water. But Peter, like all of us, sometimes falter. He looked down and saw the tempest beneath his feet and began to sink. Out he cried, “Save me!” Jesus caught him and on they went to the boat. (Matthew 14:22-33)

The road is not always smooth. Sometimes the tempests appear. But like Peter Jesus is there to walk with you, or maybe even carry you just like the “Footprints in the Sand” speaks of. It’s a poem written by Mary Fishback Powers. Life is fleeting and the time to make a choice is now. No one is guaranteed the next breath, the next day, or the next week. Which road will it be. The one that beckons, “Follow me” or the one that leads to many things in life that are desirable. Both roads offer much the same with just one big difference. When the tempests come, will Jesus be there to catch you?

