St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, Nov. 4, was the Twenty-third Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, Philippians 3:17 “Brethren, be followers together of me…” What he means is, follow him in faith and rely on his teaching. Paul was practical and wanted his readers to know the responsibility of being Christian and the snares that lie along our path. He warns that not everyone in the Christian Churches follows Christ as they should, and some get mired in self indulgence and the needs of the physical world. It is our duty to remember that our real home is heaven and we must die to our old life to be born in a new life in heaven.

In announcements, Bishop Hartley said that Judy McSwain had quadruple bypass heart surgery last week and is dong well, so we were glad of that good news. In prayer time he said the birthday prayer for Judy McSwain and for Tom Burrington whose birthdays are November 7th, and for Peg Winkelmann whose birthday is November 10th. He also said the rest in peace prayer for A. J. Ray.

This was a special day as Bishop Hartley baptized his grandson Joseph Grant Hartley, son of Geoff and Beverly Hartley, who is called Grant, and was born Nov. 11, 2017. In addition to Grant’s parents, the ceremony included as godparents, Geoff’s brother Andy Hartley and family friends Chris and Heather Martin. After the service we gathered in the parish hall for ice cream cake and coffee to celebrate this special occasion.