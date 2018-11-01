St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, October 28 was, on the Anglican church calendar, the Feast Day of Saint Simon and Saint Jude, Apostles; the Collect Prayer, psalm, and scriptures readings were those assigned for this day.

Bishop Hartley noted that not much is known about these men but there are traditions that have been passed down about them and according to these traditions they were the nephews of Joseph and thus brethern of Jesus. Simon preached in Egypt, North Africa, and maybe Britain, and Jude preached in Persia (modern-day Iran) and was martyred there as Simon possibly was also. Jude was the author of the New Testament book that bears his name.

Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, Ephesians 2:19: “Now therefore ye are no more strangers and foreigners, but fellow-citizens with the saints.” The subject of this passage is the work of the apostles and the work of becoming new Christians, who have formed a new community of believers. In Jewish tradition, foreigners may dwell among a Jewish community, but not be a part of that community, but because of Christ there are no longer strangers, but all are united in Christ; the covenant of the Jews has been enlarged. All are now part of the Kingdom of God and members of God’s family. Paul goes on to say that Jesus is “the chief cornerstone” of this new congregation, the basis on which it stands. The Christian Church is both the building and the people.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Beverly Hartley, whose birthday is October 25, and during announcements reminded us that November 11 will be our annual Harvest Festival and ingathering of food for the Ozarks Food Harvest.

On Saturday I took advantage of the beautiful weather and drove to Springfield for a performance of “Frankenstein” at the Springfield Contemporary Theater (SCT), which was a very different version of the story than what we usually see. Popular culture usually presents this story as a comedy or horror story, but Mary Shelley in her original novel meant it to be a serious meditation on what it means to be human, and the version presented by the SCT follows the original intent of the author. The result is an intense and thought-provoking evening of theater which I found very stimulating. Also the leaves are now quite stunning and the drive up was a pleasurable experience seeing the wonderful colors.

