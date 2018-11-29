St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, November 25 was the Sunday next before Advent. This is a special day on the Christian calendar as it marks the end of the Trinity season, the longest season of the Christian year. From Advent to Pentecost we study the earthly life & mission of Jesus, then during the rest of the year, or the Trinity Season, we study His teachings and our duty is to learn & grow as Christians. Thus, the altar & vestment colors for Trinity are green, the color of growth. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the reading from Jeremiah 23:5 appointed for the day “Behold the days come saith the Lord, that I will raise unto David a righteous Branch…and He shall be called The Lord Our Righteousness.” Jeremiah was writing at a time when Judah had been conquered by Babylon and the Hebrews were feeling helpless, but Jeremiah proclaimed the coming of a king and the restoration of Israel; God would make possible a new kingdom. For Christians, this King of Righteousness is Christ and this passage is the assurance of His kingdom. On the Anglican/Episcopal calendar today is also known as Stir Up Sunday from the Collect Prayer for the day, “Stir up, we beseech thee, O Lord, the wills of thy faithful people that they, plenteously bringing forth the fruit of good works may by thee be plenteously rewarded.”

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Rita Fancher & Laurie Hartley, whose birthdays are November 28. After the service we had ice cream & birthday cake in honor of the four of us who have November birthdays, Rita & Laurie, Peg Winkelmann and myself. For information on St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.