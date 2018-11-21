St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, November 18, was the twenty-fifth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley began his sermon by noting that in our world, many people seem to have lost any reason for being and are asking themselves such questions as, ‘who am I?’ and ‘what is my purpose for existing?’

There are no answers to these questions in the world, but in our epistle for today, 1 John 3:1, St. John helps us find answers by telling us, “Behold what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us that we should be called the sons of God.” John was writing to new Christians who were confused as to the nature of Christianity, and he assures us that we are children of God, and thus we know who we are, even though the world is ignorant and does not know God. Through Christ we experience unity with the Father and we have new confidence because of Christ.

The other side of this is sin or lawlessness if we do not accept God; we reflect either God or the Devil, that is evil. Our duty is to take on as much of the sinless nature of Christ as we are able. To be righteous is to be as much like Christ as we can be.

As this is the Thanksgiving season, our hymns today expressed thankfulness. We began with “Come Ye Thankful People Come…” then the great German hymn, “Now Thank We All Our God” and concluded with our Thanksgiving Day hymn.