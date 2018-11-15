St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, November 11 was the 24th Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, Colossians 1:3 “We give thanks to God the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ… since we heard of your faith in Christ Jesus.” Paul was writing to a congregation he had not visited to recognize the work they were doing. For Paul, thanksgiving was an important part of the Christian faith, because we must realize that we are dependent on God. We must not be boastful, but show gratitude. The thankful heart knows the true value of God’s choices for us. Our faith in Jesus will result in our showing love to all believers. Paul tells us here who we should be as Christians. Only if we show faith, hope, and love in our lives and actions can we truly call ourselves Christians.

During prayer time, Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for me, (my birthday is November 16), and for his grandson Grant Hartley, who is one year old today and was baptized last Sunday.

Friday was a special day as Laura Berthold was giving her senior piano recital at the College of the Ozarks where she will graduate in December as a piano and English major. Brian and Stephanie Connell came to Ava and picked up Rita Fancher and myself and we drove down together Laura’s parents, Tom & Debbie, also attended and Laura’s piano teacher in Ava, Marlene Cobb. Laura’s sister, Natalie, also a College of the Ozarks student, attended, and her sister Jennifer drove down from Kansas City. We enjoyed an excellent recital by Laura, and refreshments afterwards prepared by her mother, Debbie.