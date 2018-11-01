Springfield Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Child Sexual Exploitation, Illegal Firearm

SPRINGFIELD – A Springfield, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for the sexual exploitation of a child and for illegally possessing a firearm.

Corey Dean Frasher, 43, of Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 35 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Frasher to spend the rest of his life on supervised release following incarceration.

On June 4, 2018, Frasher pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a child and to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation began on Jan. 30, 2017, when law enforcement officers received two Cyber Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. In the CyberTips, Yahoo! Reported that an individual (later identified as Frasher) had uploaded images of child pornography to his Flickr account.

Officers executed a search warrant at Frasher’s residence on Feb. 22, 2017, and seized a computer tower as well as a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun and a loaded Harrington & Richardson 16-gauge shotgun. Investigators examined the computer tower and found a series of child pornography images and videos that were taken at Frasher’s residence. The images and videos depicted Frasher engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a child victim.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Frasher has prior felony convictions for stealing.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.