Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra To Honor Veterans With Free Public Concert on November 11

In 1918, on Nov. 11, an Armistice was signed that ended World War I.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the event, the Willow Springs Arts Council is excited to sponsor a concert by the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra honoring all veterans.

“Salute to Our Heroes” will be presented at the historic Star Theater in Willow Springs on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 3:00 p.m. Through the generous donations of sponsors and supporters, the concert is free to the public.

Join us as we honor all veterans from every branch of the armed forces with a musical tribute including patriotic favorites, the Star-Spangled Banner, America the Beautiful, Stars and Stripes Forever, God Bless America, Seventy-Six Trombones, This is My Country, and Strike Up the Band.

Music presentation will also include a medley of songs popular during World War I, “Keep the Home Fires Burning”, “It’s a Long Way to Tipperary”, “You’re in the Army Now”, and “Over There”.

A solo performance by retired choir director Larry Dame who will sing “Bring Him Home.”

“Band of Brothers” will be performed in recognition of World War II veterans, and “Reflections From the Wall” will honor Vietnam vets. The program will end with “Lest We Forget” by Paul Whear written in honor of our founding fathers.

The Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra was established in 2009 and today it is conducted by Ms. Jodie Forbes and Nikki Dean is the associate conductor of the orchestra.

The orchestra is sponsored by the Willow Springs Arts Council.

For more information, go to www.willowspringsartscouncil.org or Facebook under both Willow Springs Arts Council and Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra.