Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with prayer, music and hymns.

Margaret Rosseau sang the special.

Trae Shelton read from Psalms 121:5-8, then Kendra Shelton sang a praise song.

Brother Evans brought the message from 2 Samuel 12:1-12, Psalms 51:1-17,” What is a genuine Christian?”

Sunday evening was our Fall Festival with a hayride, soups and desserts, and a bonfire where we sat around and played music and sang hymns while some toasted marshmallows and made s’mores. It was a beautiful evening.

On Friday, Delmar had his checkup and it turned out really good. Later Delmar and I, accompanied by Bevy Moore, stopped in Seymour for fish dinner.

We have been enjoying the beautiful colors of the timber.

Until next week remember to stay in God’s presence.