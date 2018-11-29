Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with music and prayer.

Trae and Kendra Shelton each read scripture, then Kendra led us in praise songs.

Brother Evans brought the message from Romans 12:1 Colossians 1:10-29, “Acceptance of a reasonable service. “

We will be having a Christmas program on December 16th at 11:00 A. M. Everyone is welcome.

Our prayers go out for the ones who are dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Well, I had my Christmas Craft open house on Friday and Saturday. I had lots of fun visiting with everyone who stopped in.

On Wednesday, we enjoyed a good meal at the Senior Center.

On Thursday, we went to Mansfield where we enjoyed a delicious Thanksgiving dinner in the home of Keith and Donna Bannister. Others there were Shawn, Summer, Caidence, and Conner Johnson.

My sister, Violet Flair, came down and spent the day with me one day last week. Other visitors in our home were Earnie and Helen Cook, Donna Bannister, Beverly Smith, Howard and Donna Morris, Kathleen Deatherage, Debbie Chance and Sonja Howerton.

I hope everyone enjoyed a great Thanksgiving.

Until next week remember, don’t stress over the little things.