Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with prayer, then Bob Hammons and Wildwood had the service. They did an awesome job, as usual.

I have been busy making candy for my Christmas Craft Sale which is the day after Thanksgiving.

Delmar went for a ride with Ron Smith one day.

Beverly Smith came down and helped me decorate my Christmas tree for the open house.

Delmar and I went to Nixa and got my grandson, Maeson Carter, and brought him home with us. He was having some senior pictures done. It’s hard to believe that my youngest grandchild is graduating from high school in May.

On Friday, we went to Seymour and enjoyed a lunch of fish with some of our friends.

On Saturday, Howard Morris, came to visit.

On Sunday, Donna Bannister, came down to visit and decorated my Christmas tree in my bedroom.

Happy Thanksgiving to all my readers out there!