Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with prayer then music and hymns.

Trae and Kendra Shelton read some scripture then Kendra led us in some praise songs.

Brother Evans brought the message from 2 Timothy 2:15, 1 John 4:17-19, “Anxiety.”

We are saddened at the news of little A.J. Ray’s death.

I have been working on crafts and getting ready to start making my Christmas candies.

One evening we visited Gary and Bevy Moore.

On Thursday, Donna Bannister came over after work and visited with us awhile.

Delmar and I went to Seymour on Friday where we met Howard and Donna Morris. We enjoyed a delicious fish dinner and the visiting.

On Saturday, Betty LaGue, Beth Stafford and her fiancé, Cliff, came to visit and brought lunch.

I made homemade hot rolls, then Delmar and I went to the Squires Thanksgiving dinner and dance. We saw several people we know and had a good visit.

Until next week, remember it is so sweet to trust in Jesus.