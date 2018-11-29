Skyline Students Bring Thanksgiving to School

Skyline R-II School held their traditional “Stone Soup” meal on Tuesday, Nov. 20. Students brought ingredients for soup, and also made the butter, corn muffins and bread to enjoy. Karen Tamblyn is shown above having soup with Willow Townsend. The students dressed as Indians, turkeys and Pilgrims for the occasion.
