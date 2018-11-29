Skyline R-II School Board Meets November 20

The Skyline R-II Board meeting met in regular session on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 with all seven members present.

The consent agenda items consisting of Board minutes, bills and financial statement were presented and approved. Bridget Hicks gave a quick report on the archery program. Skyline had 16 archers shoot at the first tournament. The next tournament is Dec. 8 at Skyline.

In old business: Safety and Security was on the agenda under old business.

Prices were presented on four different items: chairs, security cameras, outside and classroom doors, and u-bolts for lockdown of classrooms doors. The Board tried to prioritize the items. They decided to order one u-bolt to see how they work on existing doors and then to get better pricing on outside doors. All items were tabled until more information is gathered.

In new business: The following program evaluations were presented and approved: Special Education/Supplemental Instruction and Parents As Teachers.

In the Superintendent’s Report: enrollment for October was 89 students enrolled for K-8 and 10 preschool students.

School Board candidate filing is Dec. 11 – Jan. 15. Skyline will have two 3-year seats, and one 1-year seat available.

The next regular scheduled board meeting is December 19, 2018.